Invesco QQQ $QQQ Stock Position Raised by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 181.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 45,792 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $42,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Navigoe LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Navigoe LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 68 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 43.1% during the third quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 83 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.6%

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Shares of QQQ opened at $593.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $613.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $608.68. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $402.39 and a one year high of $637.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

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