Alpine Fox Capital LLC Invests $2.21 Million in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF $ETHA

Alpine Fox Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (NASDAQ:ETHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,206,000. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Alpine Fox Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 252.7% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Ethereum Trust ETF by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Stock Up 1.7%

ETHA stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF has a 12 month low of $10.99 and a 12 month high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.55.

iShares Ethereum Trust ETF Company Profile

The iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Ether, less expenses and fees. ETHA was launched on Jul 24, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

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