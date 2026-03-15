Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Buys 276,260 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344,759 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 276,260 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $214,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 675.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

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SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BIL opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.50 and its 200 day moving average is $91.55. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.26 and a fifty-two week high of $91.78.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report).

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