Mint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ:MIMI) Short Interest Update

Mint Incorporation Limited (NASDAQ:MIMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 195,812 shares, an increase of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 156,958 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,578 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Mint Incorporation Stock Up 38.2%

Shares of MIMI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company had a trading volume of 85,549,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,442,194. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.97. Mint Incorporation has a 52-week low of $0.25 and a 52-week high of $13.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mint Incorporation in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Institutional Trading of Mint Incorporation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mint Incorporation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mint Incorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mint Incorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mint Incorporation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

About Mint Incorporation

Mint, Inc Ltd. is a company that engages in the provision of interior design and fit works. The company offers design services including layout plans and sketches presented in the form of 3d technical drawing and design and fit out services. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

