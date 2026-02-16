Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) & Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX) Critical Contrast

Powell Max (NASDAQ:PMAX – Get Free Report) and Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Powell Max has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primis Financial has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Primis Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Primis Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Powell Max N/A N/A N/A Primis Financial 18.78% 4.11% 0.40%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Powell Max and Primis Financial”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Powell Max $4.69 million 0.95 -$2.33 million N/A N/A Primis Financial $277.00 million 1.24 $61.44 million $1.93 7.22

Primis Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Powell Max.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Powell Max and Primis Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Powell Max 1 0 0 0 1.00 Primis Financial 0 2 1 0 2.33

Primis Financial has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential downside of 92.83%. Given Primis Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Primis Financial is more favorable than Powell Max.

Summary

Primis Financial beats Powell Max on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Powell Max

Powell Max Limited is a financial communications services provider. Powell Max Limited is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. The company also provides commercial business and real estate, construction, secured asset based, small business administration, mortgage warehouse lending products, as well as financing for medical, dental, and veterinary businesses; residential mortgage, trust mortgage, home equity lines of credit, secured and unsecured personal, and consumer loans, as well as life insurance premium financing and demand loans. It also offers cash management services comprising investment/sweep, zero balance, and controlled disbursement accounts; and wire transfer, employer/payroll processing, night depository, depository transfer, merchant, ACH origination, and remote deposit capture services. In addition, the company provides debit cards, ATM services, notary services, and mobile and online banking. It operates full-service branches in Virginia and Maryland. The company was formerly known as Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. and changed its name to Primis Financial Corp. Primis Financial Corp. was founded in 2004 and is based in McLean, Virginia.

