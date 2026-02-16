HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Short Interest Up 24.8% in January

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 8,077,153 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the January 15th total of 6,471,046 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,075,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days. Currently, 28.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Currently, 28.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,075,887 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $335,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 23,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 558,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 11,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Stock Performance

Shares of HPK stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.09. The stock had a trading volume of 894,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,351. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.25 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16. HighPeak Energy has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research lowered HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded HighPeak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $11.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPK

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: HPK) is a Delaware?incorporated independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The firm focuses on the acquisition, development and exploitation of onshore petroleum assets in the continental United States. Its operations encompass the full upstream value chain, including exploration, drilling, completion and production activities aimed at maximizing hydrocarbon recovery and operational efficiency.

The company’s primary business activities include identifying and acquiring conventional and unconventional oil and gas properties, applying advanced drilling and completion technologies, and managing midstream logistics to optimize product flow.

