Short Interest in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) Declines By 21.4%

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 103,718 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the January 15th total of 131,996 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,110 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,110 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.30. The company had a trading volume of 270,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,266. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12-month low of $45.23 and a 12-month high of $71.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.34. The firm has a market cap of $284.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Thailand ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 217,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (THD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Thailand IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the Thai equity market. THD was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

