Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.29 and traded as high as $19.62. Titan Machinery shares last traded at $18.97, with a volume of 166,603 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TITN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Titan Machinery in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Titan Machinery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Titan Machinery in a research report on Monday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Titan Machinery Trading Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of $443.33 million, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.41. Titan Machinery had a negative return on equity of 10.30% and a negative net margin of 2.43%.The business had revenue of $644.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.17 million. Titan Machinery has set its FY 2026 guidance at -2.000–1.500 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Titan Machinery

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Titan Machinery by 259.4% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. Bristlecone Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Titan Machinery by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,357,000 after buying an additional 124,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Titan Machinery, Inc is a leading full-service dealer specializing in the sale, rental, and servicing of agricultural and construction equipment. The company represents major brands such as Caterpillar, Case IH and New Holland, offering new and pre-owned tractors, combines, excavators, loaders and other heavy machinery. In addition to equipment sales, Titan provides parts distribution, preventative maintenance and field service support to help customers maximize uptime and productivity.

Beyond equipment transactions, Titan Machinery offers a comprehensive suite of support services.

