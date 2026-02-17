SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Short Interest Update

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 10,096 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the January 15th total of 12,656 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,783 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Portland Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Trading Up 0.5%

QEMM stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,975. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.99. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.72 and a fifty-two week high of $73.89. The company has a market cap of $45.12 million, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.57.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

