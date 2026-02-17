Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$28.35 and traded as high as C$30.43. Bird Construction shares last traded at C$30.32, with a volume of 192,734 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial set a C$34.00 price objective on Bird Construction and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Bird Construction from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce dropped their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$35.50.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BDT

Bird Construction Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$29.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$28.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$951.43 million for the quarter. Bird Construction had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 26.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bird Construction Inc. will post 2.7598533 EPS for the current year.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 28th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.04%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in the Canadian construction market. The company focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It provides construction services such as new construction for industrial, commercial, and institutional markets; industrial maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) services, heavy civil construction and contract surface mining; as well as vertical infrastructure including, electrical, mechanical, and specialty trades.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.