Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $47.58 and traded as high as $51.41. Supernus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $50.84, with a volume of 738,653 shares changing hands.

SUPN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.60.

The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -149.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.58.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Frank Mottola sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 15,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,153.36. The trade was a 56.34% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $31,552.40. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 14,508 shares in the company, valued at $644,735.52. The trade was a 4.67% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 92.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,375 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 85,534 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after buying an additional 19,949 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,647,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 245,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,740,000 after buying an additional 79,041 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, headquartered in Rockville, Maryland, is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing central nervous system (CNS) therapies. Since its founding in 2003, Supernus has focused on advancing treatments for neurological disorders, with an emphasis on improving patient quality of life through innovative dosage forms and sustained?release formulations.

The company’s marketed portfolio includes Trokendi XR and Oxtellar XR, extended?release antiepileptic medications designed to maintain stable drug levels for seizure control, as well as Qelbree (viloxazine extended?release capsules), approved for the treatment of attention?deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in pediatric and adult patients.

