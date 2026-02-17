U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.57 and traded as high as $3.33. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $3.26, with a volume of 25,835 shares.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of U.S. Global Investors in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market capitalization of $42.25 million, a PE ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.57.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 150.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Investors during the third quarter worth about $92,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Global Investors by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 14,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 108.2% during the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 94,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 48,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is an independent asset management firm that specializes in natural resource and global equity investing. The company focuses on sectors such as precious metals, energy, agriculture and emerging markets, seeking long-term capital appreciation for individual and institutional investors. Its investment strategies are built around thematic, research-driven approaches that aim to capture opportunities across commodity cycles and global economic trends.

The firm offers a range of investment products, including open-end mutual funds, closed-end funds, exchange-traded funds and separately managed accounts.

