easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

easyJet plc (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 485.23 and traded as high as GBX 492.90. easyJet shares last traded at GBX 485.10, with a volume of 2,215,754 shares changing hands.

EZJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered easyJet to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 500 to GBX 400 in a research note on Monday, December 1st. Panmure Gordon upped their price objective on easyJet from GBX 730 to GBX 780 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 535 to GBX 465 in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 590 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 625.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 494.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 485.23. The stock has a market cap of £3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 66.40 EPS for the quarter. easyJet had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.89%. On average, research analysts expect that easyJet plc will post 67.3369565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Harald Eisenächer purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 476 per share, for a total transaction of £19,040. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,061 shares of company stock worth $1,933,698. 15.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our?cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to?provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

