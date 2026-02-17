E.On (FRA:EOAN) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

E.On Se (FRA:EOAN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €16.11 and traded as high as €18.64. E.On shares last traded at €18.57, with a volume of 5,990,599 shares.

E.On Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €16.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €16.11.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services. The Customer Solutions segment supplies power, gas, and heat, as well as with products and services that enhance energy efficiency to residential, small and medium-sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial, sales partners, and public entities.

