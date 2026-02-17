Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.30 and traded as high as $38.05. Sierra Bancorp shares last traded at $37.27, with a volume of 74,572 shares.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSRR. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sierra Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. The company has a market capitalization of $495.69 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $39.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.04 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Lynda Scearcy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 30,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,054,655. This trade represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.93, for a total transaction of $189,650.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 302,970 shares in the company, valued at $11,491,652.10. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 14,893 shares of company stock worth $526,642 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,675 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $367,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Sierra Bancorp by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ: BSRR) is a bank holding company headquartered in Porterville, California. The company operates through its banking subsidiary, offering a full suite of financial services to individual and commercial clients. With a community-focused approach, Sierra Bancorp emphasizes relationship banking and local market expertise.

Its core business activities include deposit-taking and lending. On the deposit side, Sierra Bancorp provides checking, savings, money market and certificate of deposit accounts.

