Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.71 and traded as high as $37.69. Consolidated Water shares last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 51,267 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Consolidated Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Water currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Consolidated Water Stock Up 1.1%

Consolidated Water Dividend Announcement

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $592.76 million, a P/E ratio of 38.36 and a beta of 0.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 2nd. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Wilmer F. Pergande sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $145,091.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 31,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,085. The trade was a 11.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Water by 6.9% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 171,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Consolidated Water in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. is a developer, operator and manufacturer of water treatment and desalination systems. The company designs, engineers, builds and operates reverse-osmosis desalination plants and water treatment facilities, offering both turnkey project delivery and ongoing operations and maintenance services. Its product portfolio includes modular desalination units, water distribution systems, filtration membranes and associated equipment for potable water production.

Consolidated Water serves municipalities, resorts, commercial enterprises and private customers in the Caribbean and the southeastern United States.

