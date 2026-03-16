Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Acquired by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,111 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $39,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Crane Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 171,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,233,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $20,525,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC now owns 250,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,367,000 after acquiring an additional 83,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 11,999 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $450.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.69 and a 200-day moving average of $479.22. The firm has a market cap of $187.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $505.38.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies. The Index represents the growth companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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