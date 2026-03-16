Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,413,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,388 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.57% of Amkor Technology worth $40,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.0% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 519,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,753,000 after acquiring an additional 166,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $17,221,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 53.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 59,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 70.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 97,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 229,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 87,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

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Amkor Technology Trading Up 4.2%

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $42.99 on Monday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $609,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,958.75. This trade represents a 80.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 543,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,540,660.80. The trade was a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $2,363,175. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. B. Riley Financial upped their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. William Blair upgraded shares of Amkor Technology to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $43.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.86.

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About Amkor Technology

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Further Reading

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