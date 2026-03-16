Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 57.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,365 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $37,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3,625.0% in the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. American Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. United Community Bank grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 166.7% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

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Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $197.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $208.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.26.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

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