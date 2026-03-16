Invenomic Capital Management LP Purchases 103,095 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company $EPC

Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,432 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,095 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $9,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 156.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 67.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,968.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPC opened at $19.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $922.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 0.59. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.48 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 1.76%.Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-2.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.59%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Inc, incorporated in 2015 and headquartered in Shelton, Connecticut, is a global consumer products company specializing in personal care, sun care, shaving and feminine care solutions. The company emerged as a spin-off from Energizer Holdings’ personal care division, listing its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker “EPC.” Edgewell’s portfolio comprises well-known brands that cater to everyday personal grooming and protection needs.

In the shaving segment, Edgewell markets razors and refill blades under brands such as Schick and Wilkinson Sword, targeting both men’s and women’s grooming categories.

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