Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF $SOXX

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 113,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,321 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $30,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $331.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $344.06 and its 200 day moving average is $306.06. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $368.82.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index). The Index is an equity benchmark for the United States-listed semiconductor stocks. The Index includes companies primarily involved in the design, distribution, manufacture and sale of semiconductors.

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