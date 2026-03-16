Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,107 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $57,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Grand Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $56.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $44.39 and a 12 month high of $59.75.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

Further Reading

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