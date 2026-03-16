Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 29,191 Shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF $BKIE

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BKIE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 582,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,191 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned 0.05% of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF worth $52,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BNY Mellon International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon International Equity ETF by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

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BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKIE opened at $92.77 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.42 and a 200 day moving average of $92.78. BNY Mellon International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $68.09 and a 52-week high of $101.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.85.

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Increases Dividend

BNY Mellon International Equity ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 29th were given a $1.0429 dividend. This represents a $4.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. This is a positive change from BNY Mellon International Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

(Free Report)

The BNY Mellon International Equity ETF (BKIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-caps in the Developed Markets outside of US. BKIE was launched on Apr 24, 2020 and is managed by BNY Mellon.

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