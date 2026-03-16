Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,086,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,454 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $46,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rossby Financial LCC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 166.0% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. GGM Financials LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Longview Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $45.41 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $50.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.38 and a 200-day moving average of $44.78.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States. The Index is float adjusted, meaning that only those shares publicly available to investors are included in the Index calculation. The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the price and yield performance of the Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.