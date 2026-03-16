Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 258,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,510,000. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 5.9% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,801,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,170,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,729,000 after buying an additional 1,317,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,413.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,135,000 after buying an additional 603,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,711,000 after purchasing an additional 597,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,084,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Argus raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.40.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $153.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $150.17 and a 52 week high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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