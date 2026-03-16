Ion Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. $CHKP

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 258,615 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,510,000. Check Point Software Technologies accounts for about 5.9% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $714,801,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,170,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,276,729,000 after buying an additional 1,317,167 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2,413.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 628,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,135,000 after buying an additional 603,836 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,711,000 after purchasing an additional 597,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,084,000. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHKP. Argus raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.40.
Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $153.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $150.17 and a 52 week high of $234.35.
Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.
Check Point Software Technologies Profile
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point’s product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.
Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).
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