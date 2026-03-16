270,000 Shares in Repligen Corporation $RGEN Acquired by Iron Triangle Partners LP

Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 270,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,091,000. Repligen accounts for about 5.1% of Iron Triangle Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank grew its stake in Repligen by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,276 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Repligen by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Repligen by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Repligen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $44,275.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 91,821 shares in the company, valued at $14,783,181. This represents a 0.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Barclays dropped their target price on Repligen from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Weiss Ratings lowered Repligen from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.58.

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Repligen Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $114.20 on Monday. Repligen Corporation has a 1-year low of $102.96 and a 1-year high of $175.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 134.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 7.12.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.23 million. Repligen had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Repligen has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Repligen Corporation will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ:RGEN) is a life sciences company that develops and manufactures high-value consumable products for bioprocessing applications. Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, the company specializes in technologies that support the development and production of biopharmaceuticals. Repligen’s offerings include chromatography resins, filtration membranes, single-use technologies and systems for downstream purification and upstream processing.

The company’s core product lines encompass Protein A affinity resins, designed for monoclonal antibody purification, and a portfolio of ion exchange, multimodal and hydrophobic interaction resins.

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