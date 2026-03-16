Ion Asset Management Ltd. Has $36.30 Million Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Ion Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 648,983 shares during the quarter. Aercap makes up approximately 4.0% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $36,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Aercap by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aercap by 3.9% during the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 11.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aercap by 26.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aercap by 0.4% in the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 23,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Aercap alerts:

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $133.01 on Monday. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1 year low of $85.57 and a 1 year high of $154.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.41.

Aercap Increases Dividend

Aercap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Aercap had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 44.04%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 earnings per share. Aercap has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.000-13.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Aercap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Aercap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on AER shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Aercap in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Aercap from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Aercap and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aercap

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.