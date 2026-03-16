JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Shares Bought by Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 684,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 349,930 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $34,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,940,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,393,000 after purchasing an additional 214,112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 33.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,540,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,035,000 after purchasing an additional 641,736 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,382,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,243,000 after buying an additional 182,487 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,246,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,284,000 after buying an additional 683,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,763,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,527,000 after buying an additional 243,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Municipal ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.2%

JPMorgan Municipal ETF stock opened at $50.53 on Monday. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1538 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.