Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 21,315 Shares of Polaris Inc. $PII

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 753,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,315 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 1.34% of Polaris worth $43,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PII. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Polaris by 677.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 544,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,283,000 after purchasing an additional 474,259 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Polaris by 27.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 183,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,584 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 577.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 2nd quarter worth $275,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Polaris Stock Performance

PII stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Polaris had a negative net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Polaris has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.600 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently -33.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PII. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Polaris to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Seaport Research Partners raised Polaris to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Polaris from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Weiss Ratings lowered Polaris from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Polaris from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $58.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Polaris

Insider Buying and Selling at Polaris

In other news, insider Benjamin D. Duke sold 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total value of $674,213.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,770.44. The trade was a 25.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James P. Williams sold 5,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $352,172.31. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,267,484.65. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,419 shares of company stock valued at $3,371,183. Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc, founded in 1954 and headquartered in Medina, Minnesota, is a diversified manufacturer of powersports vehicles and related products. Initially gaining prominence with its snowmobiles, Polaris expanded its portfolio over the decades to include all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), side-by-side off-road vehicles, and motorcycles. The company’s legacy in recreational and utility vehicle innovation stems from early engineering breakthroughs that established Polaris as a leading name in off-road mobility.

Today, Polaris offers a broad range of products under well-known brands such as Polaris RANGER and POLARIS SPORTSMAN for utility and recreation markets, Slingshot three-wheel roadsters for on-road enthusiasts, and the Indian Motorcycle brand for premium two-wheeled touring and cruiser segments.

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