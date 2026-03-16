Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 231,549 Shares of AST SpaceMobile, Inc. $ASTS

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2026

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTSFree Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 843,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 231,549 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of AST SpaceMobile worth $41,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,919,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351,539 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,382,000 after purchasing an additional 434,615 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 610.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,222,000 after purchasing an additional 408,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 2,126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 379,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after purchasing an additional 362,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $45.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $43.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $63.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AST SpaceMobile

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AST SpaceMobile news, Director Keith R. Larson bought 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 2,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,200. This trade represents a 44.96% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Performance

Shares of ASTS opened at $86.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.41 and a beta of 2.78.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $54.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.53 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 482.16%.AST SpaceMobile’s revenue was up 2731.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile is a U.S.-based aerospace company developing a space-based cellular broadband network designed to connect standard mobile phones and other devices directly to satellites. The company’s core proposition is “space-to-cell” service: operating a constellation of low-Earth-orbit (LEO) satellites equipped with large, high-power phased-array antennas to provide wide-area mobile broadband without requiring users to buy specialized terminals or handset modifications.

AST SpaceMobile designs, builds and operates satellite payloads and supporting ground infrastructure.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

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