Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 114,458 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,837 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 114,458 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SS&C Technologies worth $38,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1,890.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

SSNC stock opened at $71.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.18.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 12.70%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. SS&C Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.620-1.680 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.700-7.020 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, February 6th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company’s offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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