66,267,513 Shares in Netskope Inc. $NTSK Bought by ICONIQ Capital LLC

ICONIQ Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,267,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,261,000. Netskope accounts for about 18.7% of ICONIQ Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ICONIQ Capital LLC owned about 17.34% of Netskope at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTSK. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netskope in the third quarter worth about $83,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Netskope in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Netskope in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000.

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Netskope Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of NTSK stock opened at $9.74 on Monday. Netskope Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.81 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion and a PE ratio of -97.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Netskope

Netskope ( NASDAQ:NTSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $196.33 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Netskope has set its Q1 2027 guidance at -0.070–0.060 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at -0.190–0.190 EPS.

In other Netskope news, CRO Raphael Bousquet sold 3,823 shares of Netskope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $63,691.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matto Andrew H. Del sold 77,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,306,342.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 41,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,061.56. This trade represents a 65.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 1,049,721 shares of company stock worth $18,020,279 in the last three months.

More Netskope News

Here are the key news stories impacting Netskope this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and revenue growth — Netskope reported a slight EPS beat and revenue up ~32% year?over?year; management set a fiscal?2027 revenue target of $870M–$876M and emphasized its AI?native platform as a growth driver. This supports the company’s long?term TAM story. Earnings Transcript Revenue Target Article

Q4 beat and revenue growth — Netskope reported a slight EPS beat and revenue up ~32% year?over?year; management set a fiscal?2027 revenue target of $870M–$876M and emphasized its AI?native platform as a growth driver. This supports the company’s long?term TAM story. Neutral Sentiment: New product: Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security” positioning the company as an AI?security platform — a potential multi?year revenue tailwind, but market reaction has been mixed as investors parse near?term financials. Product Launch

New product: Netskope unveiled “Netskope One AI Security” positioning the company as an AI?security platform — a potential multi?year revenue tailwind, but market reaction has been mixed as investors parse near?term financials. Negative Sentiment: Cautious FY?2027 guidance and wide EPS range — Management issued guidance with a wide FY EPS range and Q1 EPS that indicate near?term margin/visibility pressure; the market interpreted that as a downgrade to near?term profitability expectations, triggering the sharp post?earnings selloff. Guidance Coverage

Cautious FY?2027 guidance and wide EPS range — Management issued guidance with a wide FY EPS range and Q1 EPS that indicate near?term margin/visibility pressure; the market interpreted that as a downgrade to near?term profitability expectations, triggering the sharp post?earnings selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst price?target cuts — Multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: Deutsche Bank to $16, RBC to $14, BMO to $14, others lowered various PTs) even where ratings were maintained; this consensus of lower targets increases short?term selling pressure. Deutsche Bank Note

Analyst price?target cuts — Multiple firms trimmed targets (examples: Deutsche Bank to $16, RBC to $14, BMO to $14, others lowered various PTs) even where ratings were maintained; this consensus of lower targets increases short?term selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Lockup expiry and analyst skepticism — Reports note a lockup expiration and some analysts calling Q4 softer than expected, which can add share supply and sentiment headwinds in the near term. Lockup/Analyst Coverage

Lockup expiry and analyst skepticism — Reports note a lockup expiration and some analysts calling Q4 softer than expected, which can add share supply and sentiment headwinds in the near term. Negative Sentiment: Shareholder investigation — A law firm announced an inquiry into potential securities claims involving Netskope executives; this raises legal/dispersion risk and can weigh on sentiment until resolved. Investigation Notice

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on NTSK. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Netskope in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Netskope from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netskope in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Netskope from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Netskope from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

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Netskope Company Profile

(Free Report)

We are redefining security and networking for the era of cloud and AI. The cloud and AI have completely revolutionized work. We are more dispersed, more productive, and more automated than ever before, and the rate of change is only accelerating. Not since the internet has there been such a transformative tectonic shift. But, with it has come collateral damage-traditional security and networking are now broken. We founded Netskope to address this revolution. We built Netskope One, our unified, cloud-native platform from the ground up to solve the challenge of securing and accelerating the digital interactions of enterprises in this new era.

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