JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Guggenheim

Investment analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FROG. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on JFrog from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of JFrog in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on JFrog from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.05.

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JFrog Price Performance

Shares of FROG stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $53.45. JFrog has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 1.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $145.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.09 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. JFrog has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.220 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 21,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $870,884.16. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 752,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,067,245.44. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eduard Grabscheid sold 15,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $627,905.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 239,902 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,065.30. The trade was a 6.12% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,960 shares of company stock valued at $17,367,657. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.7% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in JFrog by 1.7% during the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in JFrog by 1.3% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Company Profile

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JFrog is a software company specializing in DevOps solutions designed to streamline the management, distribution and security of software binaries. Its core offering, JFrog Artifactory, serves as a universal artifact repository manager compatible with all major package formats, enabling development teams to store, version and share build artifacts across the software delivery pipeline. The company’s platform also includes tools for continuous integration and delivery (CI/CD), security scanning and release automation.

Among JFrog’s flagship products are JFrog Xray, a security and compliance scanning service that analyzes artifacts and dependencies for vulnerabilities; JFrog Pipelines, a CI/CD orchestration engine that automates build and release workflows; and JFrog Distribution, which accelerates the secure distribution of software releases to edge nodes and end users.

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