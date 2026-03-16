HC Wainwright Has Lowered Expectations for Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT) Stock Price

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by HC Wainwright from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PPBT. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Purple Biotech to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Purple Biotech in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

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Purple Biotech Price Performance

NASDAQ:PPBT opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.92. Purple Biotech has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $30.50.

Purple Biotech (NASDAQ:PPBT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported ($19.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by ($16.45). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Purple Biotech will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Biotech Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. SmartHarvest Portfolios LLC owned 0.37% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

About Purple Biotech

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Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

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