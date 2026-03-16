Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF $BND

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,127,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,595 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $83,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 25,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BCS Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Trading Down 0.1%

BND opened at $73.55 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.41 and a 12 month high of $75.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.37 and a 200 day moving average of $74.38.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.2278 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

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