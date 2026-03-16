Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 5,620 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.

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Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $609.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $815.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

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Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

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