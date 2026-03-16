Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 5,620 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,620 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 900.0% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Corundum Trust Company INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $609.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $631.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $622.06. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $641.81. The company has a market capitalization of $815.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.
Key Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News
- Positive Sentiment: Seasonality models flag a short-term low around March 13 with a potential bounce toward March 20, suggesting a tactical relief rally could be coming for S&P?linked ETFs like VOO. The S&P 500 Continues to Follow Mid-term Election Year Seasonality
- Positive Sentiment: Early premarket strength in VOO was tied to a pullback in oil prices, which can reduce inflation/earnings concerns and give cyclical sectors a short-term lift. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Up Today, 3-13-2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Investors are increasingly using VOO as the “core” holding while deploying tactical hedges (e.g., inverse/leveraged ETFs) as satellites — a trend that can dampen selling pressure on core positions but also signals elevated caution. A Bearish Tool for a Bullish Market: How Investors Are Hedging Now (VOO)
- Neutral Sentiment: Large overseas capital commitments (e.g., South Korea’s U.S. investment pledge) could be supportive for U.S. equities over time, but timing and sector allocation will determine near?term impact on VOO. South Korea’s $350B U.S. Investment Pledge: ETFs That Could Gain
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical escalation and oil holding above $100 are prompting risk?off moves in futures and broad markets, a primary negative driver for VOO today. Stock Market Today: Oil Prices Hold Above $100; S&P 500 Futures Inch Down
- Negative Sentiment: Technical analysis and chart commentary warn of further downside for the S&P 500 (and thus VOO) after the recent pullback, increasing the chance of continued short?term volatility. S&P 500 index and VOO stock crash may have more downside, chart shows
- Negative Sentiment: Sector?specific weakness (notably semiconductors) is weighing on the index leadership that drives a meaningful share of VOO’s performance. Qnity Stock Is the Worst in the S&P 500. Here’s Why.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
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