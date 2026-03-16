Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR) Short Interest Update

Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 167,128 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 12th total of 198,082 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 64,151 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Cheer Trading Down 4.8%

Cheer stock opened at $0.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. Cheer has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $104.50.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheer

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cheer stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 63,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.34% of Cheer as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Cheer in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cheer to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheer has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Cheer Company Profile

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Cheer Holding, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides advertisement and content production services in the People’s Republic of China. It operates through Cheers APP Internet Business and Traditional Media Businesses segments. The company also engages in mobile and online advertising, and media and entertainment businesses. In addition, it operates CHEERS app, an integrated e-commerce service with professionally produced content; CHEERS Video app, a media platform that engages users with content; and CHEERS e-Mall, an e-Mall app that offers products to the users through third party merchants through live streaming, online short videos, and online games.

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