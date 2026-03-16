Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $112.74 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,367 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $112,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

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Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $593.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $613.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.93. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.7941 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

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Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

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