Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $112.74 Million Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,778 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,367 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.0% of Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $112,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Wealth Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 283.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 24,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,587,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 163.8% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $593.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $613.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $608.93. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ
Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Weaker-than-expected Q4 GDP and durable?goods data lifted pre?market futures, supporting momentum for growth?oriented ETFs like QQQ in early trading. Q4 GDP, Durable Goods Lower than Anticipated
- Positive Sentiment: Pre?market updates showed QQQ trading higher ahead of the session, indicating some short?term buying interest into the open. Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) Daily Update, 3/13/2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of equal?weight alternatives (e.g., QQEW) highlights investor concern about QQQ’s concentration and offers a trade/hedge option — could siphon flows over time but isn’t an immediate outflow driver. Avoid the Top-Heavy S&P 500 With Equal-Weight ETFs
- Neutral Sentiment: Core CPI remained steady (2.4% YoY in the latest release), which reduces near?term Fed?shock risk but keeps the macro picture balanced — mixed for high?beta tech exposure. CPI Keeps Steady at +2.4% YoY
- Negative Sentiment: Broad?market ETFs were lower midday, signaling risk?off flows that typically weigh on QQQ given its concentration in large tech names. Exchange-Traded Funds Drop, US Equities Mixed After Midday
- Negative Sentiment: Articles highlighting QQQ’s concentration in the “Magnificent Seven” raise worries about valuation and single?name risks; that narrative can prompt profit?taking or rebalancing out of QQQ. MAGS vs QQQ: The Concentrated ETF Bet That Cuts Both Ways
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
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