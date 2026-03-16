Firsthand Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,000 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Firsthand Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the quarter. Palantir Technologies makes up about 11.0% of Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Firsthand Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Bare Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Zeit Capital LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. This represents a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $159,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,564,380.64. The trade was a 2.78% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,045,279 shares of company stock valued at $140,539,043. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $150.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.89. The stock has a market cap of $361.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.12 and a 12 month high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PLTR. Citigroup increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 28th. Mizuho upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $223.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Key Palantir Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating?system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government?grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More.

Nvidia partnership: Palantir and Nvidia unveiled a sovereign AI operating?system reference architecture, positioning Palantir to sell turnkey, government?grade AI deployments — a clear revenue catalyst and reason analysts raised estimates. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi?year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More.

Defense & industrial contract wins: GE Aerospace expanded its multi?year deployment of Palantir AI across sustainment and production; Centrus and LG CNS also announced major partnerships — these customer wins underpin recurring commercial revenue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi?domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More.

New strategic alliances broaden addressable market: Palantir partnered with Ondas and World View for multi?domain intelligence and highlighted customer case studies at AIPCon — supports expansion into aerospace, drones and energy. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near?term support. Read More.

Financial/operational beat and bullish analyst signal: Coverage notes a recent quarter with revenue beats and big commercial growth; Truist reiterated a Buy with a $223 target — both lend near?term support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Wall?street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More.

Wall?street and media attention: PLTR is getting heavy analyst and retail focus (Zacks, Schwab/YouTube segments) that can amplify moves in either direction depending on flows. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More.

Analyst comparisons: Some outlets compare Palantir vs. other AI/semiconductor plays (Micron, Nvidia) — useful for framing relative valuation but not an immediate stock mover. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit?taking. Read More.

Valuation concerns after run: Coverage notes PLTR pulled back from record highs and faces steep multiples — that critique is pressuring sentiment and prompting profit?taking. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Profit?taking / short?term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit?taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More.

Profit?taking / short?term selling: Analysts and trading outlets attribute today’s decline to profit?taking after the rally, amplifying volatility. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Governance/tech?credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More.

Governance/tech?credibility attacks: Michael Burry and others publicly question Palantir’s AI IP and military claims, a reputational headwind that can depress multiple and invite activist pressure. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More.

Operational/geopolitical risk: Palantir’s tools are tied to Middle East operations; use of Anthropic’s Claude despite a Pentagon blacklist and IRGC threats raise policy and counterparty risk for defense contracts. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Media scrutiny on wartime use of Palantir systems could spur regulatory, contract or reputational fallout if incidents escalate. Read More.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Further Reading

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