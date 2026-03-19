Lynwood Price Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Lynwood Price Capital Management LP decreased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 47.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,079 shares during the quarter. IQVIA comprises 2.7% of Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Claret Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 4,527 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 899 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in IQVIA by 11.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 654 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 969 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on IQV shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays upgraded IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Wall Street Zen raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on IQVIA from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.13.

IQVIA Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE IQV opened at $167.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.33. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $134.65 and a one year high of $247.04.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real?world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real?world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.