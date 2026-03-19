Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL Position Lowered by MRP Capital Investments LLC

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Sterling Infrastructure makes up 2.7% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STRL. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 81 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 535.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Sterling Infrastructure Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock opened at $421.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.34 and a 1 year high of $477.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $391.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.45. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $755.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.41 million. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.450-14.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STRL shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $486.00 price objective on shares of Sterling Infrastructure and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Sterling Infrastructure from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $489.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sterling Infrastructure

Insider Activity at Sterling Infrastructure

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, Director Dwayne Andree Wilson sold 2,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 14,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,162,150. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dana C. O’brien sold 2,000 shares of Sterling Infrastructure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,498 shares in the company, valued at $4,714,180. This trade represents a 14.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc (NASDAQ: STRL) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.