Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Stock Position Boosted by Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 464,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,807 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 3.9% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $14,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFAX. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,391.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter.

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Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $34.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.98.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

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