Analyzing American Axle & Manufacturing (DCH) & Its Peers

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:DCH – Get Free Report) is one of 14 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare American Axle & Manufacturing to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

American Axle & Manufacturing has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Axle & Manufacturing’s peers have a beta of 2.46, meaning that their average stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

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Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio American Axle & Manufacturing $5.84 billion -$19.70 million -33.14 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors $1.63 billion $21.71 million -5.35

Profitability

American Axle & Manufacturing has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. American Axle & Manufacturing is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares American Axle & Manufacturing and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Axle & Manufacturing -0.34% 10.00% 1.17% American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors -74.37% -17.62% -3.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.4% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.7% of shares of all “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of American Axle & Manufacturing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of shares of all “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for American Axle & Manufacturing and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Axle & Manufacturing 1 1 0 0 1.50 American Axle & Manufacturing Competitors 10 44 102 2 2.61

As a group, “Motor Vehicle Parts & Accessories” companies have a potential upside of 25.88%. Given American Axle & Manufacturing’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Axle & Manufacturing has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

American Axle & Manufacturing peers beat American Axle & Manufacturing on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. is a leading supplier of driveline and drivetrain systems, modules and components for the light vehicle market world wide. It manufactures Driveline and Metal Forming technologies to support electric, hybrid and internal combustion vehicles. It’s the primary supplier of driveline components to its major customers include General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. It also sells various products to Ford & Stellantis from Metal Forming segment. It has the 2 operating segments. Driveline segment comprises front & rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric & hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, SUVs, crossover vehicles, passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Metal Forming segment comprises axle & transmission shafts, ring and pinion gears, differential gears & assemblies, connecting rods and variable valve timing products for OEM and Tier 1 automotive suppliers.

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