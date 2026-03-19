WBI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $256,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,890 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $24,578,000 after purchasing an additional 23,117 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 26,132 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 27.8% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 95,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total transaction of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,495,965.44. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total value of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $320.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology from $390.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MU stock opened at $461.73 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $471.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $398.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $279.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.89 and a beta of 1.50.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.50 by $3.70. The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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