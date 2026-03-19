Sunbelt Securities Inc. Acquires New Position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF $EYLD

Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. owned 0.34% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 279,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after purchasing an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 314,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 12,171 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 45,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares during the period.

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Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EYLD opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.59. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a one year low of $27.30 and a one year high of $45.19. The firm has a market cap of $604.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

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