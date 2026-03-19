Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL Sells 21,986 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF $DFUV

Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL cut its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,986 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF comprises about 1.7% of Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $6,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000.

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Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock opened at $48.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $51.12.

About Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

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