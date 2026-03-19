Lynwood Price Capital Management LP Increases Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. $LPLA

Lynwood Price Capital Management LP grew its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial accounts for about 9.8% of Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lynwood Price Capital Management LP’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $19,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Severin Investments LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $502,000. Prana Capital Management LP increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 8,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new position in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $954,000. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,726,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPLA. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $462.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on LPL Financial from $433.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $444.00 to $434.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.71.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marc Eliot Cohen sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.72, for a total value of $336,975.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,768. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 2,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $675,196.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,838.15. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,990 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,837. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Down 1.9%

LPLA stock opened at $288.16 on Thursday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $262.83 and a 52 week high of $403.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.59.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 19.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.90%.

About LPL Financial

(Free Report)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) is a U.S.-focused financial services firm that provides brokerage, custodial and advisory platforms to independent financial advisors, registered investment advisers and institutions. Operating primarily as an independent broker-dealer and custodian, the company supports a network of advisors with the operational, compliance and clearing infrastructure needed to manage client accounts and deliver investment advice outside of traditional wirehouse models.

The firm’s product and service offerings include trade execution and clearing, custody services, retirement plan services, model portfolio and advisory platforms, wealth management technology, investment research and product access across equities, fixed income, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds and insurance and annuity solutions.

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