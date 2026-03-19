4,383 Shares in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR Purchased by Severin Investments LLC

Severin Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,075,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,725,000 after acquiring an additional 9,045 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the second quarter worth $1,301,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 5.5% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 939,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,337,000 after acquiring an additional 48,711 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 29.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 8,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PACCAR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,111,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,117,000 after purchasing an additional 485,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. Zacks Research raised PACCAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on PACCAR from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $119.00 price objective on shares of PACCAR and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.18.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 9,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total transaction of $1,200,762.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 258,566 shares in the company, valued at $33,536,010.20. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 79,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total value of $10,115,401.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,433,195.52. This trade represents a 69.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 133,105 shares of company stock worth $16,869,046. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ PCAR opened at $114.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PACCAR Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $131.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.55. The company has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.06. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.35%.The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc is a global technology leader in the design, manufacture and customer support of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles. The company’s products are marketed under well-known brand names including Kenworth, Peterbilt and DAF and span vocational and long-haul applications. PACCAR’s core business includes vehicle engineering and assembly as well as the supply of components and proprietary powertrain systems designed to meet regulatory and customer performance requirements.

In addition to truck manufacturing, PACCAR operates a comprehensive aftermarket parts business, distributes used trucks and provides commercial vehicle financing and leasing through its financial services operations.

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