5,290 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL Bought by Saranac Partners Ltd

Saranac Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 19,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

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Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 1.3%

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock opened at $98.99 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.77. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $64.21 and a twelve month high of $109.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the MSCI Pacific Index (the Index).

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