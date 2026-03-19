Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras $PBR Stock Position Lowered by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos trimmed its holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 12.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 448,680 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 61,898 shares during the period. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras accounts for 6.1% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras were worth $5,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,974 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Drum Hill Capital LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 33,045 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras by 74.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter.

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Key Stories Impacting Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras

Here are the key news stories impacting Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras this week:

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Trading Up 1.4%

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Announces Dividend

Shares of PBR opened at $19.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.51. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $19.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.1191 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PBR. UBS Group increased their target price on Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $14.40 to $14.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.30 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras from $13.10 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

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Petroleo Brasileiro S.A.- Petrobras Profile

(Free Report)

Petro?leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras is a Brazilian, state-controlled integrated oil and gas company headquartered in Rio de Janeiro. Founded in 1953, Petrobras is principally engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas, and operates across the full value chain from upstream activities through refining, transportation and downstream marketing of petroleum products. The company is a major player in Brazil’s energy sector and is a listed public company with global capital market presence.

Petrobras’s core activities include deepwater and ultra-deepwater exploration and production, where it has been a pioneer in developing pre-salt reserves off Brazil’s coast.

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